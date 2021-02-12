STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses JC Prabhakar Reddy family plea to combine 46 cases 

JC and his family urged the High Court to treat all the 46 cases as a single case.

Published: 12th February 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri in Ananthapur district

Police arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy at Tadipatri in Ananthapur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition filed by TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, his wife Uma Reddy and son Asmit Reddy to combine separate FIRs against them, and treat them as a single case. 

In her judgement, Justice K Vijayalakshmi, who recently heard the petitions filed by Prabahakar Reddy’s family, made it clear that the FIRs registered in different police stations cannot be combined and treated as one since each case is regarding different crimes and allegations. People involved and their role in the cases differ too. Further, the judge pointed out that vehicles related to the cases were also different. 

Based on the complaint that Prabhakar Reddy and others purchased old vehicles from Ashok Leyaland company and falsely registered them as BS-IV variants before selling them by using forged documents, 46 different cases were registered against them in different police stations. 

JC and his family urged the High Court to treat all the 46 cases as a single case. Senior advocate V Venkataramana appeared on behalf the petitioners while Advocate General S Sriram represented the state. 
The judge, citing the judgement given by the High Court in Zakir Hussain vs the State of Andhra Pradesh (undivided), said if crimes and incidents pertaining to the same subject are different then multiple FIRs can be registered. She dismissed the petitioners’ argument that Article 20(2) was violated in their case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC JC Prabhakar Reddy
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp