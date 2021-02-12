STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Augment State revenue, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials

Hence, it is imperative to ensure fund flow for effective implementation of the Navaratnalu programme and other welfare schemes, he said. 

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shifting focus on revenue-generating avenues to fund his government’s flagship Navaratnalu programme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to lay emphasis improving the State revenue. He wanted the officials to operationalise AP coal mines in other States and expedite the sale of red sanders logs.

At a review meeting with the higher officials of various departments at his camp office, he said it is the bounden duty of the government to fulfil each and every promise made in the party election manifesto. Hence, it is imperative to ensure fund flow for effective implementation of the Navaratnalu programme and other welfare schemes, he said. 

With regard to red sanders stocks, Jagan instructed the Forest Department officials to expedite the process of getting permission from the Centre for the sale of seized logs.

