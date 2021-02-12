STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore mango farmers expect bumper produce

It may be noted that five to six tonnes per hectare came to fruition due to unfavourable weather conditions under the influence of cyclones Nivar and Burevi, and poor flowering last year. 

Published: 12th February 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Flowering of mango trees in Chittoor district

Flowering of mango trees in Chittoor district I Madhav K

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Farmers in Nellore district are expecting a bumper crop of mangoes, resulting in good exports, this year due to ample availability of water. Even though no additional acreage has been brought into cultivation, the farmers are expecting eight to 10 tonnes of mangoes per hectare. 

It may be noted that five to six tonnes per hectare came to fruition due to unfavourable weather conditions under the influence of cyclones Nivar and Burevi, and poor flowering last year. Mangoes are cultivated in around 10,000 hectares in upland mandals of Atmakur, Gudur, Rapur, Naidupet, Venkatagiri, Sangam, Kaligiri, Vinjamur and AS Pet where water availability is less. Banginapalli variety of mango is cultivated in 80 per cent of the area under cultivation. This year, majority of water bodies in the region are filled to the brim and even the groundwater levels have increased. 

“Every year, we supply water through tankers. But, this year, we are supplying water to our agriculture fields through borewells,” I Suresh Reddy, a farmer from Atmakur division, said. “The mangoes from other districts are imported to the Nellore markets by May-end. We are expecting a good produce this year. Mango imports have been less in the open markets for the past three years,” said NS Narayana, a farmer from Vinjamur mandal. Currently, the price of one tonne of mango is `25,000 to `30,000, depending on the variety, he added. Ulavapadu in Prakasam district is the source point that provides mango stocks for Prakasam and northern parts of Nellore district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore mango Nellore mango farmers
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp