35% govt quota in private universities, English medium in degree colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has proposed allotment of 35 per cent of seats under the government quota in private universities to provide higher education opportunities to students of socially and economically backward communities. Reviewing the proposed amendments to the AP Private Universities Act, 2006 in an official meeting on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said a bill will be introduced in the ensuing session of the Legislative Assembly.

He directed that a benchmark in standards be set for new universities and the existing universities should have a joint certification with 200 best educational institutions of the world, which should last for five years. He further said that this should be considered as eligible criteria for recognising a college as a private university. It was also proposed that aided colleges should be either handed over to the government or private completely if they cannot be run independently.

It was also decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all degree colleges. The officials should come up with appropriate courses so that students do not face any trouble due to the immediate introduction of English as the medium of instruction in the curriculum of first year of degree courses. English should also be introduced as the medium of instruction in Intermediate. But, textbooks should be printed in both Telugu and English languages for the better understanding of students, he said.

Jagan opined that students will get better employment opportunities with the educational reforms proposed by the government. It will be difficult for BA and BCom students to excel in the competitive world without proficiency in English. The officials should focus on job opportunities of students while preparing the curriculum, he said.

An awareness on basic financial activities such as stock markets should be created among BCom students, which will help create scope for self-employment. Several short-term courses are available online and the courses should be added to the curriculum to empower students, he said.

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes will come up in education and skill sectors with the introduction of unlimited internet access in every village and provision of laptops to students at affordable cost under schemes like Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena. There should be no place for recommendations in university staff recruitment and it should be held in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister approved the Wi-Fi protocol project under which internet connection can be given for up to 500 users simultaneously through a remote device with range of 100 metres. Connections can be made through laptop, tab and television.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairperson Justice V Eswaraiah and apsche Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy attended the meeting.

Reacting to the proposal of 35 per cent government quota in private universities, Right to Education Forum State convener Narava Prakasa Rao said, “It is a welcome move, which will benefit socially and economically backward students. As per the Education Act, a quota of 25 per cent is mandatory in all private educational institutions for the past several years. Increasing it to 35 per cent will benefit students further.

However, the decision of introducing English as the medium of introduction in all degree colleges contradicts the National Education Policy and the government should consult the Centre and also wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the ongoing case regarding English as the medium of instruction in educational institutions.”

On the contrary, private universities are skeptical of the increase in the percentage of government quota and stated that they are already accommodating 25 per cent students each year as per their respective intake of courses.

‘English med enables students to excel’

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opined that students will get better job opportunities with the educational reforms proposed by the State government. It will be difficult for BA and BCom students to excel in the competitive world without proficiency in English. Officials should focus on employment opportunities of students while preparing the curriculum. English should also be introduced as the medium of instruction in junior colleges. But, textbooks should be printed both in Telugu and English for the better understanding of students, the Chief Minister said