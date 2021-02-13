STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

35% govt quota in private universities, English medium in degree colleges

It was also proposed that aided colleges should be either handed over to the government or private completely if they cannot be run independently. 

Published: 13th February 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has proposed allotment of 35 per cent of seats under the government quota in private universities to provide higher education opportunities to students of socially and economically backward communities. Reviewing the proposed amendments to the AP Private Universities Act, 2006 in an official meeting on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said a bill will be introduced in the ensuing session of the Legislative Assembly. 

He directed that a benchmark in standards be set for new universities and the existing universities should have a joint certification with 200 best educational institutions of the world, which should last for five years. He further said that this should be considered as eligible criteria for recognising a college as a private university. It was also proposed that aided colleges should be either handed over to the government or private completely if they cannot be run independently. 

It was also decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all degree colleges. The officials should come up with appropriate courses so that students do not face any trouble due to the immediate introduction of English as the medium of instruction in the curriculum of first year of degree courses. English should also be introduced as the medium of instruction in Intermediate. But, textbooks should be printed in both Telugu and English languages for the better understanding of students, he said. 

Jagan opined that students will get better employment opportunities with the  educational reforms proposed by the government. It will be difficult for BA and BCom students to excel in the competitive world without proficiency in English. The officials should focus on job opportunities of students while preparing the curriculum, he said. 

An awareness on basic financial activities such as stock markets should be created among BCom students, which will help create scope for self-employment. Several short-term courses are available online and the courses should be added to the curriculum to empower students, he said. 

The Chief Minister said revolutionary changes will come up in education and skill sectors with the introduction of unlimited internet access in every village and provision of laptops to students at affordable cost under schemes like Amma Vodi and  Vasathi Deevena. There should be no place for recommendations in university staff recruitment and it should be held in a transparent manner. 

The Chief Minister approved the Wi-Fi protocol project under which internet connection can be given for up to 500 users simultaneously through a remote device with range of 100 metres. Connections can be made through laptop, tab and television.  

Higher Education Principal Secretary Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Chairperson Justice V Eswaraiah and apsche Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy attended the meeting.

Reacting to the proposal of 35 per cent government quota in private universities, Right to Education Forum State convener Narava Prakasa Rao said, “It is a welcome move, which will benefit socially and economically backward students. As per the Education Act, a quota of 25 per cent is mandatory in all private educational institutions for the past several years. Increasing it to 35 per cent will benefit students further.

However, the decision of introducing English as the medium of introduction in all degree colleges contradicts the National Education Policy and the government should consult the Centre and also wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the ongoing case regarding English as the medium of instruction in educational institutions.”

On the contrary, private universities are skeptical of the increase in the percentage of government quota and stated that they are already accommodating 25 per cent students each year as per their respective intake of courses. 

‘English med enables students to excel’
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy opined that students will get better job opportunities with the educational reforms proposed by the State government. It will be difficult for BA and BCom students to excel in the competitive world without proficiency in English. Officials should focus on employment opportunities of students while preparing the curriculum. English should also be introduced as the medium of instruction in junior colleges. But, textbooks should be printed both in Telugu and English for the better understanding of students, the Chief Minister said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government quota private universities YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Private Universities Act English medium
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp