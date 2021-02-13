STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act tough on liquor, sand smugglers: CM Jagan

CM directs officials not to spare those hurting govt’s revenue by committing irregularities

Published: 13th February 2021 07:42 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed SEB officials to act tough against those resorting to illegal transportation of liquor and sand. He wanted them not to spare anyone hurting the government’s revenue by committing irregularities.

Reviewing the performance of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), an agency formed by the State government, Jagan said there should be zero tolerance towards corruption. In a meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Friday, the CM asked the officials to initiate inquiry and take action as soon as information regarding any irregularity is received.

He said that the SEB should conduct raids regularly and curb smuggling of non-duty paid liquor being smuggled from the neighbouring States. Suggesting the officials to depute honest and efficient officers to the SEB, he wanted them to ensure better results within next 15 days. He directed the SEB officials to review their work regularly. Besides asking other department officials to provide all required infrastructure to the SEB, he also wanted them to provide incentives to the staff working in the wing.

DGP Gautam Sawang, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, SEB Commissioner Vineeth Brijlal and other officials were present.The officials have briefed the Chief Minister on the performance of SEB since its formation on May 16 last year.

