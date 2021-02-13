STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra coronavirus: 68 new cases reported, East Godavari tops list of overall cases 

Vizianagaram district with 41,148 cases continues to be the district with the least number of overall cases.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of Covid-19 cases reported in a day continued to be below 100 in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday. About 68 new cases were reported today increasing the tally in Andhra Pradesh to 8,88,760 cases. About 106 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,80,784. 

Single death reported in the last 24 hours took the toll in the State to 7,162 and the total number of active cases in the State as of now stands at 814. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 30,620 confirmatory tests, including 2,485 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the State in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State so far are 1,34,84,025.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours was reported in Visakhapatnam (15 cases), followed by 11 cases in Chittoor district. A total of 10 districts reported less than 10 cases in the last 24 hours, with Vizianagaram district reporting zero cases. East Godavari district with a total 1,24,349 cases continues to top the list of overall cases, followed by West Godavari district with 94,275 cases, Chittoor with 87,193 cases, Guntur with 75,604 cases and Anantapur district with 67,689 cases. 

Out of 13 districts, eight districts reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,148 cases continues to be the district with the least number of overall cases. The only death was reported in Kurnool district. The least number of active cases were reported from Srikakulam district (10), followed by Vizianagaram (14) and Kurnool (20). 

The highest number of active cases are reported from Chittoor district (165), followed by Krishna (133), EG (86) and Kadapa district (78). Chittoor district, with a total 847 deaths leads the table followed by Krishna with 679 deaths, Guntur with 671 deaths, East Godavari with 636 deaths, Anantapur with 599 deaths, Prakasam with 580 deaths, and Vizag with 564 deaths and Vizianagaram  district with the least number of deaths at 238.

TAGS
East Godavari COVID19 Coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths
