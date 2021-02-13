STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aruna Gali teaches kids from 19 states to overcome inhibitions

Aruna Gali Founder of School Radio taking online workshops for students. (Photo | EPS)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: When Aruna Gali founded the School Radio, she hoped  to teach students lessons beyond the bookish knowledge. She wanted to help the students become creative, increase their imagination skills so that they could find their niche. “When someone explains through words, we imagine, but same is not the case with visual media,” she explains. 

The content that students produce after the workshops, is edited and published as an audio file or a compilation of many such on the School Radio website.  The School Radio till now has been implemented in 15 to 20 government and private schools across Vizag. Aruna has conducted 40 to 45 workshops across the State, including Vizag, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Rajamahendravaram.  In AP, 34 schools are implementing School Radio. 

Aruna has taught hundreds of students who have made audiobooks and podcasts. Currently with workshops held online, she is teaching children from 19 States. “When I started I didn’t know that I would make it this far. Everyone thinks that radio is dying. No. Radio is evolving with the ever-changing technology,” Aruna points out. 

