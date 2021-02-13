Ganta Srinivasa Rao resigns again

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Friday resubmitted his resignation to Assembly speaker after criticism that his earlier letter was not in proper format. “It was said my resignation was not in ‘speaker format’ when I resigned for the steel plant on February 6. I have submitted my resignation in the correct format,” said Rao.

Speaking at the Ukku Parirakshana Committee meeting here, Srinivasa Rao said he resigned for protection of the steel plant, and that he will extend full support to the agitating steel plant employees’ unions and trade unions. He suggested them to meet PM Narendra Modi and convince him to take back the decision.

Welcoming the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Centre, he, however, observed that mere letters will not bring any change in the decision.