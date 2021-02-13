Post-vaccination: 161 AEFI cases reported so far in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE State has reported a total of 161 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) so far since January 16, when the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the State. However, highly placed sources stated that only five of them were admitted to the hospital under serious health conditions. “Of the five, three persons have passed away. The remaining are still undergoing treatment,” an official said.

Explaining, he said that though the deaths occurred after the persons had taken the vaccine jab, they did not die within the prescribed time of 30 minutes, and so it cannot be considered as an AEFI death. “The preliminary reports received a few days ago, sent by the laboratory in Pune, stated that these deaths cannot be considered AEFI deaths.

A death can be categorised an AEFI death only if the person dies within 30 minutes from the time he or she has taken the vaccine, it read.While two of the three persons died within 48 hours, one died within a period of 72 hours of taking the vaccine shot,” according to the official. One of the three was an ASHA worker, a village volunteer and a medical professional.

While the preliminary reports have been received, the final autopsy reports are awaited. “Various laboratories are conducting the autopsy for better understanding of the deaths. It will take at least a fortnight,” the official said.