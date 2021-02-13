Short films to sensitise people on child marriage

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to create awareness among people on the evil of child marriage, district women and child welfare organisation has been screening short films through Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) promotion vehicles since February 9. The short films explain the impact of child marriages on the lives of children and also its consequences like early pregnancies.

District women and child welfare organisation project director B Manoranjani said children of child brides are 60 per cent more likely to die in the first year of life than those born to a 19-year-old mother, and families of child brides are more likely to be poor and unhealthy.

“Though child marriages have reduced in the past few years, our aim is to completely eradicate this social evil from the society,” she added.