TDP-backed candidates won only 510 sarpanch posts, YSRCP won over 2,640: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala asserted that 90 per cent of the YSRC-supported candidates will win the panchayat elections in the remaining phases as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled every poll promise.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu misinterpreted results of the first phase of panchayat elections, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said while TDP-backed candidates won only 510 sarpanch posts, those supported by the ruling party won over 2,640. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the YSRC general secretary said Naidu has a habit of blaming others, and there is nothing new in his recent statement, in which he found fault with the state election commissioner for allegedly failing to ensure free and fair polls.Sajjala questioned why the TDP chief had written to the Centre requesting deployment of Central observers for conducting the polls.

He reiterated the YSRC is ready to prove its claims with the help of pictures of the winning candidates published on ysrcppolls.in. “Out of all the 2,640 candidates who won in the first phase, pictures of 2,616, and details of 24 rebel candidates have been uploaded on the website.” 

Sajjala asserted that 90 per cent of the YSRC-supported candidates will win the panchayat elections in the remaining phases as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled every poll promise. Further, he noted that no one would trust Naidu’s allegations on the SEC, who himself misused his constitutional powers.

