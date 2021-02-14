STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 dead, 4 injured in road mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

A group of 18 pilgrims from Madanapalle in the Chittoor district were on their way to Ajmer Dargha when the untoward incident happened.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

kurnool bus accident

Police inspect the Kurnool bus accident site. (Photo: By special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Fourteen people including eight women died and four others were injured in a ghastly road mishap at Maadharpuram in Veldurthy mandal on NH-44 of Kurnool district in the early hours of Sunday.

A group of 18 pilgrims from Madanapalle in the Chittoor district were on their way to Ajmer Dargha when the minibus they were traveling in lost control and the bus after hitting the road divider flipped over to other side and hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. 

The impact of the collision was such that the bus was badly mangled and 14 of the 18 people in the vehicle died on the spot. There were eight women, five men and one boy, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Four others were critically injured. 

On being alerted police officials along with '108' emergency vehicles rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kurnool Government General Hospital. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the minibus was overspeeding and the driver might have dozed off while driving, leading to the mishap. 

Kurnool district collector G Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa went to the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.  

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the ghastly road accident and loss of life and instructed the officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also condoled the deaths of 14 people in the road mishap. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool accident Andhra Bus truck accident Andhra accident
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp