36 couples to tie knot in Srikakulam village of Odia speakers tomorrow

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Continuing a centuries-old tradition, 36 pairs will get married in Nuvvalarevu of Srikakulam district early Monday. The fishermen village is home to mostly Odia speakers. Mass marriages will be performed at Nuvvalarevu after a gap of three years. Though the village heads planned the function last year, they couldn’t due to the coronavirus situation. The village has a population of about 10,000, most of whom are fishermen. They migrated from Odisha about 400 years ago.

As the locals speak only Odia, they select their life partners within the community, a tradition that they follow even today. “Mass marriages have been continuing since the past nine generations in Nuvvalarevu,” village head Behera Madhusudhan Rao said. “The youths don’t prefer partners from outside the village.

Almost all the villagers are like one giant family as every person is a relative. As per the tradition, parents-in-law take care of the newly-weds for three years and provide money, essentials, hospital expenses and the likes. After that they are on their own.”

Madhusudhan Rao added the village heads fix the muhurats after discussions with the parents. Forty more pairs are likely to get married in April this year.” Behara Nanda, who will marry one Bainapalli Janaki of the same village, said that his family selected her wife. He added that he will tie the knot early Monday along with 35 other couples in the village.