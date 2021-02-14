Why have cultural events still not resumed across Andhra Pradesh? 

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While almost all activities have resumed either partially or completely, cultural programmes are yet to begin across Andhra Pradesh. Though a few have begun, but they are organised through digital platforms. The officials said that though permissions have been given for public gatherings up to a prescribed number of people, none of the organisers have approached them for permissions.

“Only 200 people are allowed for a wedding. So there is no problem of hosting cultural events. If we get the required permission, 50 per cent of the audience can be gathered,” said an official from the medical department.

“Recently we conducted the annual multilingual poet meet virtually. It was quite well coordinated online. Several other competitions for children and adults such as photography, essay writing, elocution are also planned to be hosted digitally,” according to an official from Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati said.