Andhra Pradesh municipal polls to be held on March 10, counting on March 14

The election process for these Urban Local Bodies had to be stopped mid-way in March, last year due to the Covid pandemic. 

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar during press conference at EC's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission on Monday issued notification for the elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh. 

Elections will be held on March 10 and counting will take place on March 14. 

It must be noted that the election process for these Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) had to be stopped mid-way in March, last year due to the Covid pandemic. 

In a press release, the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has informed that they reviewed the situation and decided it was conducive for the conduct of election to Urban Local Bodies. The SEC is already conducting panchayat elections in the state and two of the four phases of the elections were completed. 

With the issue of notifications, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the urban areas of the entire State with effect from February 15 and will be in force till the completion of the election process. 

It was decided to resume the paused election process of Urban Local Bodies from the stage where it was stopped on March 15 and now the election process will commence from the ‘withdrawal of candidature’ stage. 

The withdrawal of candidature will commence on March 2 and conclude on March 3 till 3 pm. On and on the same day after 3 pm, the final list of contesting candidates will be announced. Polling will take place on March 10 and repolling, if any, will be held on March 13.

Declaration of results after counting will take place on March 14. 

Municipal corporations going for elections are  Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. 

