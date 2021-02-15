Hunger strike against 'mixopathy' concludes in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The nationwide relay hunger strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the Centre’s decision of allowing Ayurveda practitioners perform close to 70 surgeries, concluded on Sunday.

IMA-AP president Dr C Srinivas, however, said doctors, hospital staff and medical students across the country will continue to protest against the government policy.

“We opposed the decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners perform surgeries by holding demonstrations, hunger strikes, dharnas, rallies, and in open forums and media detours. Our fight will not stop until the government listens to us,” Dr Srinivas said here on Sunday, adding that the association’s primary demand is the repeal of the CCI notification on Ayurveda doctors.

IMA state secretary Dr. Nanda Kishore said the goal of the association is to protect public health.

​“MBBS doctors in India have a good reputation abroad too. It is possible that our country’s reputation will be damaged due to these poor medical practices.”

Stating that India is earning billions of rupees through medical tourism, Dr Kishore observed that there is a risk of losing the revenue source if the new practice is put in place.