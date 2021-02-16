Andhra Pradesh High Court appoints amicus curiae on Kodali Nani’s plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court appointed senior counsel P Sri Raghuram as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to advice it on the writ petition challenging the State Election Commission (SEC) refraining Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from speaking to the media till elections are over. While hearing the petition filed by Kodali Nani, the court pointed out that three similar petitions were filed challenging the SEC orders within a week by ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Nani and MLA Jogi Ramesh.

Appointing the amicus curie, Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the amicus curie will advice whether i) there is an excess of Freedom of Expression and ii) the issue is made ‘mountain out of a mole.’ Earlier, the SEC ordered Ramesh to refrain to speaking to media which was set aside by the court The court extended its orders giving relief to Ramesh till February 21.