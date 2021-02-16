STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh urban local bodies will go to polls on March 10, counting on 14th

Elections to be conducted in 12 municipal corporations, 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police conduct cordon and search, in view of the upcoming elections, at Vontimitta and Siddavatam mandals in Kadapa district on Monday

Police conduct cordon and search, in view of the upcoming elections, at Vontimitta and Siddavatam mandals in Kadapa district on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh on Monday issued a notification for the conduct of elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats on March 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 14. In fact, the process for elections to the urban local bodies was stopped mid-way in March 2020 due to Covid-19. In a press release, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said they reviewed the situation and decided it was conducive for the conduct of elections to the urban local bodies.

Two of the four phases of panchayat elections in the State have already taken place. With the issuance of notification, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the urban areas of the entire State with effect from February 15. It will be in force till the completion of the election process. It was decided to resume the urban local body election process from the stage where it was stopped on March 15, 2020. Now, the election process will commence from the withdrawal of nominations stage.

The withdrawal of nominations will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 3. After 3 pm on the same day, the final list of contestants will be announced. Polling will be held on March 10 and repolling if needed will be conducted on March 13. Election results will be declared on March 14. Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Vij ayaw a d a m u n i c i p a l corporations in the State will go to polls.

Clarifying the doubts with regard to withdrawal of nominations and the procedure to be followed in case of contestant’s death, the SEC explained that any candidate can withdraw his nomination by submitting a notice, which should contain particular as mentioned in Form 9 of Schedule A in case of municipal corporation and Form V in case of m u n i c i p a l i t y / n a g a r panchayat. It should be submitted to the returning officer before 3 pm on March 3 in person or through an election agent. No person who has given notice for withdrawal of nomination, will be allowed to cancel it later. The withdrawal notices will be displayed in the office of ROs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp