Andhra Pradesh urban local bodies will go to polls on March 10, counting on 14th

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh on Monday issued a notification for the conduct of elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats on March 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 14. In fact, the process for elections to the urban local bodies was stopped mid-way in March 2020 due to Covid-19. In a press release, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said they reviewed the situation and decided it was conducive for the conduct of elections to the urban local bodies.

Two of the four phases of panchayat elections in the State have already taken place. With the issuance of notification, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the urban areas of the entire State with effect from February 15. It will be in force till the completion of the election process. It was decided to resume the urban local body election process from the stage where it was stopped on March 15, 2020. Now, the election process will commence from the withdrawal of nominations stage.

The withdrawal of nominations will begin on March 2 and conclude on March 3. After 3 pm on the same day, the final list of contestants will be announced. Polling will be held on March 10 and repolling if needed will be conducted on March 13. Election results will be declared on March 14. Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and Vij ayaw a d a m u n i c i p a l corporations in the State will go to polls.

Clarifying the doubts with regard to withdrawal of nominations and the procedure to be followed in case of contestant’s death, the SEC explained that any candidate can withdraw his nomination by submitting a notice, which should contain particular as mentioned in Form 9 of Schedule A in case of municipal corporation and Form V in case of m u n i c i p a l i t y / n a g a r panchayat. It should be submitted to the returning officer before 3 pm on March 3 in person or through an election agent. No person who has given notice for withdrawal of nomination, will be allowed to cancel it later. The withdrawal notices will be displayed in the office of ROs.