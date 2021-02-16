STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu to call on fasting TD leader in Vizag today

Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister has apparently made a secret deal with POSCO only to grab the surplus lands of the VSP which have a very high market value.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing agitations against the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and call on TDP district president and former MLA Palla Srinivas Rao, who has been on an indefinite fast for the past six days against the plan. Meanwhile, the party has given a call to its leaders and cadre to take part in massive protests planned across the State on February 18 against the privatisation of VSP. 

In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu asserted that the TDP will do everything possible to prevent the “State government from carrying out its nefarious designs” further. Protest rallies would be organised from village to State level. 

Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister has apparently made a secret deal with POSCO only to grab the surplus lands of the VSP which have a very high market value. Stating that the people of the State achieved the industry after fighting a prolonged struggle in the past, he said once again, it was for the people to agitate and save the steel plant.“It stood as a backbone for the industrial development of AP for decades,” the TDP chief asserted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp