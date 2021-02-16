Chandrababu Naidu to call on fasting TD leader in Vizag today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing agitations against the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and call on TDP district president and former MLA Palla Srinivas Rao, who has been on an indefinite fast for the past six days against the plan. Meanwhile, the party has given a call to its leaders and cadre to take part in massive protests planned across the State on February 18 against the privatisation of VSP.

In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu asserted that the TDP will do everything possible to prevent the “State government from carrying out its nefarious designs” further. Protest rallies would be organised from village to State level.

Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister has apparently made a secret deal with POSCO only to grab the surplus lands of the VSP which have a very high market value. Stating that the people of the State achieved the industry after fighting a prolonged struggle in the past, he said once again, it was for the people to agitate and save the steel plant.“It stood as a backbone for the industrial development of AP for decades,” the TDP chief asserted.