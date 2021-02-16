Flight operations to begin at Orvakal on March 28

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Orvakal airport will get operational on March 28. The first flight will officially land at Orvakal from Bengaluru at 10.10 am on March 28, airport development works in-charge Sreenivasulu said. Booking of flight tickets from Orvakal started on Monday. IndiGo Airlines has announced the ticket prices from Orvakal to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. The flight tickets are available at the airline’s website as per norms. Seats will, however, be available for passengers in IndiGo flights, which will start operations from Orvakal under the regional connectivity scheme from March 28, he told TNIE.

The airport at Orvakal on the outskirts of Kurnool city had recently got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start operations. The APADCL has been given the licence to operate flights.

Orvakal is the first airport in South India to be developed entirely by a State government. IndiGo flight will take off from Orvakal at 10.30 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 12.40 pm. The flight from Visakhapatnam will depart at 1.00 pm and arrive at Orvakal at 2.55 pm.

The flight from Orvakal will take off at 3.15 pm and reach Bengaluru at 4.25 pm. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 9.05 am and land at Orvakal at 10.10 am. The flight will take off from Orvakal at 4.30 pm and reach Chennai at 5.50 pm. The flight from Chennai will take off at 2.50 pm and land in Orvakal at 4.10 pm.