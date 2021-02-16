STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flight operations to begin at Orvakal on March 28

IndiGo Airlines has announced the ticket prices from Orvakal to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Orvakal airport will get operational on March 28. The first flight will officially land at Orvakal from Bengaluru at 10.10 am on March 28, airport development works in-charge Sreenivasulu said. Booking of flight tickets from Orvakal started on Monday.   IndiGo Airlines has announced the ticket prices from Orvakal to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. The flight tickets are available at the airline’s website as per norms. Seats will, however, be available for passengers in IndiGo flights, which will start operations from Orvakal under the regional connectivity scheme from March 28, he told TNIE. 

The airport at Orvakal on the outskirts of Kurnool city had recently got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to start operations. The APADCL has been given the licence to operate flights.

Orvakal is the first airport in South India to be developed entirely by a State government. IndiGo flight will take off from Orvakal at 10.30 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 12.40 pm. The flight from Visakhapatnam will depart at 1.00 pm and arrive at Orvakal at 2.55 pm. 

The flight from Orvakal will take off at 3.15 pm and reach Bengaluru at 4.25 pm. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 9.05 am and land at Orvakal at 10.10 am. The flight will take off from Orvakal at 4.30 pm and reach Chennai at 5.50 pm. The flight from Chennai will take off at 2.50 pm and land in Orvakal at 4.10 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orvakal Orvakal airport
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp