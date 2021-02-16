STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘State has no role in VSP privatisation’

With regard to the panchayat elections, Appireddy flayed the TDP for distorting the results and accused Naidu of changing his stance to cover up the TDP’s poll debacle.

Published: 16th February 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when the TDP announced to take out state-wide protests against the Centre’s move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the ruling YSRC said the process of privatisation of the plant was initiated when the TDP was in power and alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as chief minister, did nothing to stop it.

Speaking to the media on Monday, YSRC general secretary Lella Appireddy asked the TDP, which is blaming the State government for the proposal to privatise the plant, as to how the State government can sell the plant when it is under the purview of the Centre. He alleged that Naidu went to South Korea and entered into a secret pact with the POSCO to sell the plant to the company. Questioning the rationale behind undertaking protests by the Opposition party, Appireddy said the former chief minister had not even written a letter to the Centre on the issue so far.

With regard to the panchayat elections, Appireddy flayed the TDP for distorting the results and accused Naidu of changing his stance to cover up the TDP’s poll debacle. “People have lost faith in the TDP and the poll results are an example to it,’’ he said.He said Naidu, who backed SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar until elections, has now changed his stance and is going against the SEC by alleging irregularities in the ballot form, though it was demanded by the TDP chief.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp