Third phase of election in Gurazala division on Feb 17

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: About 2,600 police personnel will be deployed to provide security at the polling stations in Gurazala and Sattenapalli sub-divisions, Rural SP Vishal Gunni said. Along with Guntur Collector Vivek Yadav, he held a review meeting with the officers of various departments at the Gurazala RDO office on Monday, in view of the third phase panchayat election to be held in Gurazala on February 17.

The SP said that security measures are taken to prevent any untoward incidents in the villages in Gurazala.

He applauded the officials for conducting elections successfully in both phases. He said the shops within 100 metres of the polling centre should remain closed on polling day. Action would be taken against those who make false propaganda on the polling pattern.