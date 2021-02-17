Jagan gets SKOCH CM of Year Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conferred with the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award. SKOCH Group Chairman Sameer Kochhar called on the Chief Minister at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday and presented the award to him. Jagan was selected for the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award based on a year-long study of results of projects being implemented by governments in various States of the country.

Conferring the award on the Chief Minister, Kochhar said, “YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra stands out as an interesting model for village level procurement of farm produce at a pre-announced MSP and it is yielding good results. YSR Cheyutha focuses on economic empowerment of middle-aged women through which livelihood linked loans are provided for over four-year period. It is again a great example of financial inclusion. Similarly, initiatives like Disha and Abhay that aim to enhance women’s safety and security have made a marked difference in the law and order perception as well as the confidence levels of women.”

Similarly, several initiatives have been taken by the government to combat Covid-19 and they have yielded desirable results. All the above and more is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across various sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

AP has taken several revolutionary measures in the past two years to make governance more efficient and transparent. Innovative measures have been taken across all the sectors and the credit for which goes to the Chief Minister. Such changes are focused on bringing more efficiency and transparency and ensuring inclusive growth and development, Kochhar added.The SKOCH Award instituted in 2003, is India’s highest civilian honour conferred by an independent organisation as a third party assessment.

Outcomes fetch award

