STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan gets SKOCH CM of Year Award

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conferred with the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award.

Published: 17th February 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy receives the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award from SKOCH Group Chairman Sameer Kochhar at Tadepalli on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was conferred with the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award. SKOCH Group Chairman Sameer Kochhar called on the Chief Minister at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday and presented the award to him. Jagan was selected for the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award based on a year-long study of results of projects being implemented by  governments in various States of the country. 

Conferring the award on the Chief Minister, Kochhar said, “YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra stands out as an interesting model for village level procurement of farm produce at a pre-announced MSP and it is yielding good results. YSR Cheyutha focuses on economic empowerment of middle-aged women through which livelihood linked loans are provided for over four-year period. It is again a great example of financial inclusion. Similarly, initiatives like Disha and Abhay that aim to enhance women’s safety and security have made a marked difference in the law and order perception as well as the confidence levels of women.”  

Similarly, several initiatives have been taken by the government to combat Covid-19 and they have yielded desirable results. All the above and more is evident in a year-long study of 123 projects from across various sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

AP has taken several revolutionary measures in the past two years to make governance more efficient and transparent. Innovative measures have been taken across all the sectors and the credit for which goes to the Chief Minister. Such changes are focused on bringing more efficiency and transparency and ensuring inclusive growth and development, Kochhar added.The SKOCH Award instituted in 2003, is India’s highest civilian honour conferred by an independent organisation as a third party assessment.

Outcomes fetch award
Jagan was selected for the SKOCH Chief Minister of the Year Award based on a year-long study of results of projects being implemented by the government 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp