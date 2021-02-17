STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Termites devour pig-rearer’s lifetime savings of Rs 5 lakh

When police sought the details of cash, Jamalayya broke down and told them that the amount was his lifetime savings to purchase a house.

The termite-eaten currency notes found at Mylavaram on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A pig-rearer of Mylavaram and his family members had the biggest shock in their life on Tuesday after they found their hard-earned savings of Rs 5 lakh turned into scraps due to termite infestation. 

Bijili Jamalayya (52) who dreamt of owning a house, had saved Rs 5 lakh by keeping himself and his family members away from luxuries to realise his dream. When he fell short of Rs 1 lakh to invest in his business, Jamalayya opened the old trunk box in which he hoarded the money after several months, only to find his savings amount was devoured by termites. 

Unable to bear the shock, he cried loudly and collapsed on the floor. His family members found the termite-eaten currency on the floor. On seeing the damaged currency notes in the hands of his children, locals informed the matter to Mylavaram police who rushed to the house of Jamalayya and began investigation. 

When police sought the details of cash, Jamalayya broke down and told them that the amount was his lifetime savings to purchase a house. He further informed the police that he or his family members did not have any bank account and he kept all the money in the old trunk box. The police who are probing the source of cash, promised to extend help to Jamalayya if he did not commit any malpractice  

