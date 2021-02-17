TTD Agama advisor dies of cardiac arrest

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Agama advisor NAK Sundara Vadana Bhattacharyulu died of cardiac arrest in Nellore on Tuesday evening. He was 85. Bhattacharyulu attended the Gudi Ko Gau Mata programme launched by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy in the morning. After the programme, he complained of illness and was rushed to a hospital. Bhattacharyulu was in the Agama Advisory Board since 2006. He was also the chief advisor of the Tirumala temple.
