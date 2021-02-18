CM Jagan Mohan Reddy performs Rajasyamala Yagam at Sri Sarada Peetham in Vizag 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday performed Rajasyamala Yagam and other rituals organised at Sri Sarada Peetham on the occasion of its anniversary celebrations, which got underway on Wednesday.The Chief Minister almost spent two hours at the peetham and performed various rituals and pujas. He participated in Rajasyamala Yagam and performed a special puja. As part of ritwik varuna, he offered deeksha clothes to pundits.

As many as 80 vedic pundits conducted the Rajasyamala Yagam. The Chief Minister expressed happiness over participating in the yagam, which is conducted for the country’s security and world peace. Jagan on his arrival at the peetham took the blessings of Sarada seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and Swatmanandendra Saraswati. Later, he visited Rajasyamala temple where archana was performed.

Later, the Chief Minister held discussions with the seers. On the occasion, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati suggested setting up of a dharmika parishad. He asked the Chief Minister to take an early decision in this regard.The Sarada seer also enquired the Chief Minister about the steps taken with regard to incidents of attacks on places of worship. He said a meeting with heads of various peethas should be held to take suggestions with regard to issues connected to the Endowments department.Swaroopanandendra Saraswati also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that a historical decision taken on hereditary rights for priests was yet to be implemented.