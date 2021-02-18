YSRC decimates TDP on home turf of Chandrababu Naidu as it sweeps third phase

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major setback to the opposition TDP, the YSRC on Wednesday swept the third phase of gram panchayat elections also, including in Kuppam Assembly constituency -- the home turf of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu.YSRC sympathisers won 74 of the 89 panchayats in Kuppam that went to polls Wednesday, denting the TDP’s confidence further and Naidu’s claims of a strong showing by the party in the first two phases. The TDP could win in just 14 panchayats while the counting was going on for two other panchayats when reports last came in. Though there are 93 panchayats in Kuppam, only 89 went to polls.

The YSRC made significant inroads into Naidu’s bastion by reversing the results of the panchayat elections held in 2013. The YSRC, in 2013 elections, won just 12 of the 93 panchayats. However, this time, it trounced the TDP by winning more than 80 per cent of the panchayats.

Several TDP backed candidates lost deposits and YSRC supporters romped home victorious in the panchayats in the four mandals of Gudipalle, Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Shantipuram. The TDP had a record of winning a majority in Kuppam over a long period as Naidu has been representing the segment for over three decades.

Commenting on the disastrous performance of the TDP in Kuppam, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said the third phase polls clearly showed that the bastion of Naidu has been dented. “This result, however, does not surprise us much as we were expecting it. It can be, in fact, viewed as voters giving their mandate to Jagan Mohan Reddy and his governance rather than a drubbing of Naidu,’’ Kanna Babu observed.

Kalyanamastu relaunch to benefit poor families

A team of pundits, comprising Vedic scholar G Bala Subramanya Sastri, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham principal KSS Avadhani, Tirumala temple chief priest Archakam Venugopala Deekshitulu and former TTD Agama advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharya, met at Nada Neerajanam Mandapam and fixed muhurtham for the programme to benefit the poor.

Later, the pundits handed over ‘Lagna Patrika’ to TTD EO Jawahar Reddy. ‘Lagna Patrika’ was placed at the Lotus Feet of Lord Venkateswara in Srivari temple for the divine blessings. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath, VGO Bali Reddy and pundits were present.

Muhurtham

May 28 Vaisakha Bahula Vidiya (Friday), Mula Nakshatram, Simha Lagnam between 12.34 and 12.40 pm

October 30 Aswiyuja Bahula Paksha Tatkala Dasami (Saturday), Makha Nakshatram, Dhanur Lagnam between 11.04 and 11.08 am

November 17 Karthika Shukla Paksha Tatkala Chaturthi (Wednesday), Ashwini Nakshatram, Dhanur Lagnam 9.56 to 10.02 am