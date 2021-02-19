STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

288 kids waiting for adoption in Andhra Pradesh

Other proposed amendments to the law require stricter recruitment norms in the child welfare committees.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritika Arun Vasihali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state Women Development and Child Welfare Committee has welcomed the amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 that the Union Cabinet approved Wednesday. Post the changes, the adoption process in the country is expected to speed up as district magistrates have been empowered to issue adoption orders and monitor implementation of the law. 

“The involvement of civil and district courts in issuing the adoption orders delays the overall process. The courts, which are already burdened by the heavy load of civil cases, struggle to prioritise the adoption-related procedures,” Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) director Krithika Shukla told TNIE.

At present, there are 288 children waiting to be adopted in Andhra Pradesh. While Visakhapatnam tops the table in terms of children waiting for adoption (57), West Godavari (three) is at the bottom of the list. As many as 3,241 prospective adoptive parents have registered from the state, and some of them have been in the queue since 2016. 

“Of the 288 children, many were rescued and some were abandoned by their biological parents. They are being taken care of at Shishu Kendras till their adoption,” said WDCW additional director Vijayalakshmi. “The prospective parents have completed all formalities and are willing to adopt children from across India,” she added. 

Other proposed amendments to the law require stricter recruitment norms in the child welfare committees. “The Centre has asked for stricter norms for CWC recruitments. Andhra Pradesh has a robust appointment policy in place since 2017,” Shukla added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
adoption Women Development and Child Welfare Juvenile Justice Act
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp