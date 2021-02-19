Gallantry award winners to get 10 times more financial aid from government

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Hereafter, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and other gallantry award winners from AP will get 10 times more the monetary aid being provided by the State government. This was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while participating in Swarnim Vijay Varsh, golden jubilee of the victory in 1971 India-Pakistan War, in Tirupati on Thursday.

Saluting the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the country, Jagan said after carefully reviewing what is being done to them by the State who displayed exemplary courage, it was decided to hike the government’s aid to the gallantry award winners by 10 times. Later in the day, a GO enhancing the aid to gallantry award winners was issued.

“Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees are being extended Rs 10 lakh till now. The same has been enhanced to Rs 1 crore. Mahavir Chakra and Kirthi Chakra awardees will be given Rs 80 lakh instead of Rs 8 lakh. Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awardees will get Rs 60 lakh instead of Rs 6 lakh,” he said. The CM further said families of the martyred soldiers are being provided Rs 50 lakh since the YSRC came to power.

“Our youth should remember joining Indian Army is not just a job, but a service to the motherland,” he said. Swarnim Vijay Varsh is being celebrated to mark the victory of India over Pakistan and freeing Bangladesh from the tyranny of Pak, he said.

‘Victory flame’ reaches tirupati

On December 16, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the golden jubilee year of India’s victory over Pakistan, launched ‘Victory Flame’. It reached Tirupati, the hometown of Mahavir Chakra Awardee Major General C Venugopal, who fought 1971 India-Pakistan War

Jagan visits war veteran’s house

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the house of Major General (Retd) C Venugopal in the temple town and honoured him with a memento. He spent some time with the 95-year-old war veteran enquiring about his health and well-being.