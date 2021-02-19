‘Motupalli has great tourism potential’

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Plans are afoot to tap tourism potential of Motupalli, an ancient port town, in Chinnaganjam Mandal of Prakasam district. Motupalli Heritage Society (MHS) secretary Dasaratharami Reddy recalled that during excavations at Motupalli by the State Archaeology and Museums department in 1972 lead to the discovery of 12th Century bronze idols of Nataraja, Parvathi, Ganesha and an Alvar (Vaishnava saint-poet).

The AP tourism officials visited Motupalli on Thursday and conducted a survey for integrated development of the ancient port town, and also collected some data. Dasaratharami Reddy briefed the tourism officials on the historical significance of Motupalli port and Veerabhadra Swamy and Kodandarama Swamy temples.

He said that Motupalli served as an international port during the early and medieval periods as mentioned in the inscriptions of Ganapathi Deva of Kakatiya dynasty, Anapotha Reddy of Kondaveedu dynasty and Deva Raya-II of Vijayanagara dynasty. These inscriptions are found at Veerabhadra Swamy temple.

He further said that Marco Polo, a Venetian merchant, visited Motupalli port in 1287 AD during the reign of Rudrama Devi of Kakatiya dynasty.