VMC to involve RWAs in park upkeep

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to involve Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in maintenance of public parks in the city. With an aim to create more lung space in the city, the VMC has come up with a plan to develop public parks and entrust their maintenance to the RWAs in a phased manner.

The VMC has 90 parks in 64 divisions of the city. Of the total, three are commercial parks and 20 community parks. Four parks developed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), have been thrown open to public.

VMC Additional Director (Horticulture) J Jyothi said, “We are evolving proposals to develop public parks across the city with all the necessary infrastructure. The parks will also have play equipment for children, open air gymnasium and other modern facilities.” The VMC entrusted the maintenance of parks to local associations earlier. But it paid salaries of the park staff.

Later, the initiative was given up due to various reasons. Once again, the VMC has come up with the proposal, besides deciding to implement it in a transparent manner. “At present, there are 258 RWAs and colony associations in the city. Of the total, some of the RWAs are registered. Initially, the maintenance of parks will be entrusted to the registered RWAs,’’ she informed.

“As part of the new initiative, the VMC and the RWAs will bear the salary bill of the park staff in 60:40 ratio. The maintenance cost of parks will be fixed soon. Apart from this, the cost of procuring play equipment, development of greenery and other infrastructure will be shared by the VMC and RWAs,” the Additional Director added.