12-yr-old West Godavari girl discovers asteroid

By Express News Service

ELURU: Kunchala Kyvalya Reddy, a class 8 student, has brought laurels to the State by bagging a certificate from International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) for “provisional discovery” of an asteroid.The 12-year-old analysed the photographs clicked through the PAN STARRS telescope and identified an asteroid located in the asteroid belt between the planets, Jupiter and Mars. She received training at the Delhi-based Space Port India Foundation. She is studying at Narayana English Medium School in Nidadavole of West Godavari district.