A’pur bags PM Kisan Award

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The district has bagged PM Kisan Award in the physical verification category. The district administration completed verification of 28,505 farmers eligible for PM Kisan scheme. The district bagged the award for verifying 99.6 per cent of beneficiaries.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu said Anantapur is always in the forefront in taking the welfare schemes to the doorstep of people. He reminded that the district unit of the Department of Horticulture recently received the SKOCH Award for Agriculture.