Goods shed modified to handle bulk cargo

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Waltair Division modified goods sheds handle bulk parcel cargo at various locations in the division, according to senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi.Tripathi said here on Friday that the Indian Railways has played a significant role during Covid-19. Efforts were were made to send an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

He said changing the traditional traffic routes, wherever required, the railways started aggregating small parcels, operating parcel cargo trains and transporting critical medical equipment, essential commodities to meet the crisis that arose due to Covid-19.He said goods sheds at Visakhapatnam New Goods Complex and at Vizianagaram have been developed to operate parcel services in large amounts. With the consistent efforts of the Business Development Unit set up at Waltair, regular interactions with the cargo movers helped to focus new parcel traffic such as automobiles and fly ash.