Anantapuramu district in Andhra chosen for PM Kisan national award

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu would be presented the award at a function in New Delhi on February 24.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: The Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh has been chosen for the Prime Minister Kisan national award as it completed 99.6 per cent physical verification of the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On the instructions of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, five per cent of the beneficiaries were randomly chosen for physical verification to determine the eligibility and genuineness.

The district has a total of 5,76,972 beneficiaries of whom 28,269 were chosen for physical verification in all the 63 mandals.

Upon verification, 235 were found to be ineligible for the scheme, according to the physical verification report.

In 2018-19 when the income support scheme for farmers was launched by the Centre, 5,90,279 of them availed of it for an amount of Rs 118.06 crore.

In 2019-20, 5,40,896 farmers benefited to the tune of Rs 331.61 crore and in 2020-21, a sum of Rs 205.43 crore was distributed to 5,76,972 beneficiaries, the report said.

