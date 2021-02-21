STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 57 new Covid-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not report any new infection even as Prakasam and West Godavari districts saw their aggregate grow by one case each.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chittoor district continued to record the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the state. By reporting 19 infections on Saturday, it was the only district with the new positives in double digits.

​No new death was reported in the state.  
According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 26,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9.00 am, out of which 54 infections emerged.

The combined growth in Covid-19 tally from Rayalaseema districts was reported 20. Just three people tested positive in the north coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. 

Meanwhile, 70 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals across the state. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 8.81 lakh. 

The state has an active caseload of a little over 600.

