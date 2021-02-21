STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APHERMC fixes fee structure for B.Pharma, MBA, MCA courses

The proposed minimum annual fees for B.Pharma are Rs 35,000, Rs 27,000 for MBA and MCA, and Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000 for BEd course. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state higher education regulatory and monitoring commission has fixed the fee structure for B.Pharmacy, MBA, MCA and BEd courses offered by private and unaided professional institutions, for the block period of 2020-21 to 2022-23. 

As per the commission’s guidelines, the amounts include tuition fee, and charges for medical expenses, inter-college/inter-university sports and cultural meets, computer/internet, college magazine and student activities, alumni fund, and examination fee.

Since the fee structure is set for the block period ending 2023, the same amount will be charged for all the three years till a new joinee completes the course.

The commission also stated that the institutions whose affiliations were not extended by the universities for this academic year are not entitled to collect any fee. It warned of strict action against those which charge fees higher than what is prescribed in the AP Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions) Act, 1983. 

Two lakh secure admission into UG programmes

The state council of higher education has released allotments for the second phase of admissions into undergraduate programmes offered by degree colleges for the current academic year.

While 2,62,000 students exercised the web option, allotments were made for 2,60,103 of them through Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC).

A total of 152 government, 120 private aided, 1062 private unaided degree colleges and two universities took part in the online admissions. 

