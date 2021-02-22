Army jawan from Kurnool killed in road accident

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Army jawan P Shiva Gangadhar was killed after a vehicle plunged into a deep valley two days ago on the Indo-China border. Gangadhar’s mortal remains will be brought to Guvvalakuntala village on Monday, Atmakur DSP Yerraguntla Shruthi said. As per the norms, the police visited the village and started making arrangements for the funeral, the DSP added.

The 28-year-old ITI diploma holder (28), a native of Guvvalakuntla village in Kothapalli mandal, joined the Indian Army in 2017 as a cleaner and worked in Leh of Ladakh. He was the only son of agricultural workers Chakali Ramudu and Ramulamma.

He got married in November last to one Radhika of Somudevulapalli village in Prakasam district. After the wedding, Gangadhar returned to his workplace in December, cousin Shankar said. “Gangadhar spoke to his wife and parents on phone last Thursday and told them he was likely to come to Guvvalakuntla this month-end to take his wife with him,” he added.