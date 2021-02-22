STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Army jawan from Kurnool killed in road accident

As per the norms, the police visited the village and started making arrangements for the funeral, the DSP added. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Army jawan P Shiva Gangadhar was killed after a vehicle plunged into a deep valley two days ago on the Indo-China border. Gangadhar’s mortal remains will be brought to Guvvalakuntala village on Monday, Atmakur DSP Yerraguntla Shruthi said. As per the norms, the police visited the village and started making arrangements for the funeral, the DSP added. 

The 28-year-old ITI diploma holder (28), a native of Guvvalakuntla village in Kothapalli mandal, joined the Indian Army in 2017 as a cleaner and worked in Leh of Ladakh. He was the only son of agricultural workers Chakali Ramudu and Ramulamma. 

He got married in November last to one Radhika of Somudevulapalli village in Prakasam district. After the wedding, Gangadhar returned to his workplace in December, cousin Shankar said. “Gangadhar spoke to his wife and parents on phone last Thursday and told them he was likely to come to Guvvalakuntla this month-end to take his wife with him,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Army jawan Shiva Gangadhar
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp