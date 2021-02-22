DGCA team inspects Air India flight

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of representatives from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) arrived at the Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on Sunday to examine the Air India special flight (IX-1676) from Doha-Tiruchirapalli via Vijayawada which accidentally hit a high mast lighting pole adjacent to the runway on Saturday.

In all, 64 passengers were travelling on the special flight. However, none was injured. Airport Director G Madhusudana Rao told TNIE that the DGCA team will conduct inspections for the next two days at the terminal. The team will inspect the runway and the Air India flight involved in the mishap. A detailed report on the mishap will be drafted by them after reviewing the safety aspects on the runway and interacting with the pilot on board to know the actual reason for the mishap, Rao said.