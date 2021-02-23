STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi worker dies after Covid jab in Andhra Pradesh

She died on Monday while undergoing treatment at GGH.

Published: 23rd February 2021

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  The death of a 55-year-old Anganwadi worker, who was administered Covid-19 vaccine on February 15, led to a protest by her family members and relatives alleging that she died due to Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). Doctors, however, said she died due to malaria and other health issues. According to Government General Hospital authorities, Noorjahan of Malyala village in Nandikotkur mandal was an ayah in the local Anganwadi centre. She developed fever a day after being administered Covid vaccine and the case was referred to Kurnool GGH.

She died on Monday while undergoing treatment at GGH. Dr G Narendranath Reddy, GGH Superintendent, told TNIE that Noorjahan was admitted to hospital with fever. RT-PCR test on her came negative. Later, she was diagnosed with malaria, acute kidney ailment and other health issues. “We were not informed that she took Covid vaccine.

We treated her in the general ward only even if 20 beds in the GGH are allotted for treating AEFI cases,” he said. Later, her family members shifted the body to the CDPO office in Nandikotkur and staged a protest demanding justice. Her son Shaik Shavali lodged a complaint with police. ICDS PD KS Bhagyarekha asked her family members to allow conduct of postmortem on the body to determine the exact cause of death.

