First hydraulic cylinder attached to Polavaram radial gate

In a yet another milestone, the first hydraulic cylinder was successfully fixed to the radial gates of Polavaram Irrigation Project on Monday. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hydraulic cylinder fixed to Polavaram radial gate on Monday.

Hydraulic cylinder fixed to Polavaram radial gate on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a yet another milestone, the first hydraulic cylinder was successfully fixed to the radial gates of Polavaram Irrigation Project on Monday. A total of 96 such equipment will be fixed to the 48 radial gates. Each hydraulic cylinder, supplied by Germany-based Montanhydraulik, weighs close to 20 metric tonnes and has a length of 17.308 meters. Experts from the company who arrived at the project site earlier are now busy installing them on the radial gates.

Hydraulics will be used to lift and lower the radial gates. The project officials said that it is for the first time that hydraulic technology is being used to operate the gates of an irrigation project in the country. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, the executing agency, is also working to complete the installation of the cylinders. Till now, 26 out of the 48 gates have already been completed. 

Each gate will be 20.835 metres high and 15.96 metres wide. With the help of the hydraulic cylinders, the radial gates can be lifted at a speed of half-a-metre per minute. Twenty four power packs are being fixed to the radial gates. MEIL opened the Power Pack Room at the project site on Monday. It has already installed eight arm girders for the spillway bridge in record 60 days.

Polavaram Irrigation Project
