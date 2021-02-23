STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State to partner with UN organisations to achieve 17 SDGs

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the planning department to partner with the United Nations and its organisations and other international organisations to achieve the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals. Addressing a review meeting of the planning department at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister said officials need to coordinate with institutions like the World Bank, IMF, UNESCO and others to achieve the 17 SDGs. 

He said data collection should not be the only objective of the planning department and focus should be on using the data for the development and welfare initiatives. “It should be used to gauge to what extent the set targets for various programmes were achieved  and what were the shortcomings, so that those lapses can be rectified,” he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to entrust data collection and compilation to village secretariats.  

He also instructed the officials to ensure that  internet connectivity to village/ward secretariats, RBKs and other government infrastructure in the villages is working.  “Only when the flow of data at real time is uninterrupted, administration will be done effectively,” he observed. 

Volunteers to be felicitated 
Jagan directed the officials to felicitate village and ward volunteers on Ugadi. He asked them to give incentives to the volunteers. He said those with commendable performance will be honoured with Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra awards. 

