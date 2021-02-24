85,000 write JEE Main on Day 1 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main for candidates of B.Arch and B.Plan courses was conducted on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency, the conducting authority, is holding the exam in multiple sessions (February/March/April/May) for admissions in the next academic session.

Moreover, it is the first time that the examination is being conducted in 11 languages apart from Hindi and English. All the papers can be written in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali or Gujarati.However, reports stated that only 371 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana opted to write the exam in Telugu on Tuesday.

While several students said they were not aware that such an option is available, some said they would have preferred English over Telugu even if they knew. “I did not know that we were allowed to write the exam in Telugu as well. It is a good decision, but I would have still written the exam in English as all my preparations were done in English. So it is easy for me as I am used to certain terms and jargons in English,” said S Mihika, a B.Arch aspirant from Vijayawada.

Overall, more than 85,000 candidates from Andhra Pradesh wrote the exam in the first phase, scheduled to end on February 26. The entrance test for BTech and BE candidates will be conducted from February 24 to 26. Covid-19 The students are allowed to take the test in one or all four sessions of the four phases. The highest score in all the attempts will be considered an aspirant’s final score.