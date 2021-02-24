APSRTC bags award for best IT initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive year, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has bagged an award under Internet of Things (IoT) for offering cashless transactions and paperless ticketing facility for the passengers through its app, said RTC IT chief engineer V Sudhakar.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, he informed that APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur will receive the award virtually at a programme scheduled to be held between 4 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday.