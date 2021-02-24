College girl's murder by classmate sparks tension in Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A degree second year girl of a private college in Narasaraopet was murdered by her classmate on Wednesday. The girl was strangled to death and her body was thrown into a canal by the accused, who later surrendered to police. The murder triggered protests in the town.

According to the police, Kota Anusha (19) of Gollapadu village in Muppala mandal was studying BSc second year in Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet. Anusha was last seen leaving the college on the bike of her classmate Vishnuvardhan Reddy (19) of Pamidipadu village in Bollapalli mandal in the morning. The girl’s murder came to light after Vishnuvardhan Reddy surrendered to police.

Narasaraopet Rural Circle Inspector M Veera Reddy said based on the confession of the accused, they retrieved the body of Anusha from Govindapuram stream in Palapadu. “Vishnuvardhan Reddy claimed that he had acquaintance with Anusha, but he grew suspicious that she started maintaining distance from him for the past two months. He took Anusha to Palapadu on the pretext of having a talk and murdered her,” the CI said. As the news of the girl’s murder spread, her family members and students gathered and staged a protest in the town demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The students shifted Anusha’s body to Palnadu bus stand where they staged a protest till night. A protest was also staged at the hospital. Some students even damaged the window panes of the college to vent their anger. Senior police officials held talks with the agitating students and the girl’s family members and promised to take stringent action against the accused. Following the assurance given by the police, the

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, accused in murder of K Anusha

students called off their protest. Taking serious view of the girl’s murder, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the police to speed up investigation in the case and ensure that stringent action is taken against the accused under the Disha Act.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the girl and assured her family that stern action will be taken against the accused. The government will extend all support to the girl’s family, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Narasaraopet Rural Police registered a case under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 363 (kidnap), 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.

