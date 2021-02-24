STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

College girl's murder by classmate sparks tension in Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet

As the news spread, students and family members gathered in large numbers and staged a protest with the body of the girl, demanding stringent action against the accused.

Published: 24th February 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

The accused Vishnuvardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A degree second year girl of a private college in Narasaraopet was murdered by her classmate on Wednesday. The girl was strangled to death and her body was thrown into a canal by the accused, who later surrendered to police. The murder triggered protests in the town. 

According to the police, Kota Anusha (19) of Gollapadu village in Muppala mandal was studying BSc second year in Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet. Anusha was last seen leaving the college on the bike of her classmate Vishnuvardhan Reddy (19) of Pamidipadu village in Bollapalli mandal in the morning. The girl’s murder came to light after Vishnuvardhan Reddy surrendered to police.

Narasaraopet Rural Circle Inspector M Veera Reddy said based on the confession of the accused, they retrieved the body of Anusha from Govindapuram stream in Palapadu. “Vishnuvardhan Reddy claimed that he had acquaintance with Anusha, but he grew suspicious that she started maintaining distance from him for the past two months. He took Anusha to Palapadu on the pretext of having a talk and murdered her,” the CI said. As the news of the girl’s murder spread, her family members and students gathered and staged a protest in the town demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The students shifted Anusha’s body to Palnadu bus stand where they staged a protest till night. A protest was also staged at the hospital. Some students even damaged the window panes of the college to vent their anger. Senior police officials held talks with the agitating students and the girl’s family members and promised to take stringent action against the accused. Following the assurance given by the police, the

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, accused in murder of K Anusha

students called off their protest. Taking serious view of the girl’s murder, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the police to speed up investigation in the case and ensure that stringent action is taken against the accused under the Disha Act.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the girl and assured her family that stern action will be taken against the accused. The government will extend all support to the girl’s family, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, Narasaraopet Rural Police registered a case under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 363 (kidnap), 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.

Rs 10L ex gratia announced
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for K Anusha and assured her family that stern action will be taken against the accused. The government will extend all support to the girl’s family, the Chief Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Andhra Pradesh Anusha murder Andhra Pradesh murder Guntur murder
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp