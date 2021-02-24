‘Discharge your duties with diligence’

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha directed officials concerned to discharge their duties with diligence during the ensuing polls in GMC limits. Holding a meeting with the officials, she warned of action against the officials with negligent attitude. The GMC chief directed the engineering officials to ensure provision of furniture, electricity and drinking water and setting up of barricades, ramps and tents at the polling stations.
