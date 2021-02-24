STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dies after drinking polluted water in Andhra Pradesh, 50 fall ill

Meanwhile, Collector G Veerapandian has directed officials to set up a medical camp in the village.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:49 AM

At least five persons are in a critical condition.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: One person died and 50 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Ternakal village in Devanakonda mandal late Monday night. The deceased has been identified as M Venkatesh (62), an agriculture labourer. 

At least five persons are in a critical condition. Several people have developed nausea and have fallen ill. They were rushed to a PHC for medical treatment. Blaming the panchayat staff for the current situation, B Satyanna, a villager said that the former had cleaned the overhead water tanks only once in  three to four months. 

Diarrhoea has been prevalent in the village for the past one week and the cause is contaminated water supply from Rural Water Supply (RWS) department, he claimed. Meanwhile, Collector G Veerapandian has directed officials to set up a medical camp in the village. He appealed to the people not to get scared as all steps have been taken to provide best medical treatment to the victims.

