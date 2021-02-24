Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti takes over Command of Eastern Fleet

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti took over the Command of the Eastern Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), from Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Wednesday. The change of guard took place at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Base here.

Prior to assuming command of the Eastern Fleet, the Flag Officer was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of Indian Navy’s training establishment, Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala. Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan would be taking over as the Deputy Commandant of the prestigious tri-services institution National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakvasla, Pune shortly.

Rear Admiral Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988 and is a specialist in navigation and direction. The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the NDA, Khadakvasla, Collège Interarmées de Défense at Paris, France and College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

During his career spanning 32 years, he served as navigating officer of INS Kirpan, Commissioning Navigating Officer of INS Mysore, Direction Officer on INS Viraat and Executive Officer of missile destroyer INS Delhi.

His sea commands include missile vessel INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and missile destroyer INS Kolkata of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer. Rear Admiral Sobti also served as the Naval Attaché at the Embassy of India, Moscow.