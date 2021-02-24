STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti takes over Command of Eastern Fleet

The change of guard took place at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Base here.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti at the naval base in Vizag on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti at the naval base in Vizag on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti took over the Command of the Eastern Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), from Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Wednesday. The change of guard took place at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Base here.

Prior to assuming command of the Eastern Fleet, the Flag Officer was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of Indian Navy’s training establishment, Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala. Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan would be taking over as the Deputy Commandant of the prestigious tri-services institution National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakvasla, Pune shortly.

Rear Admiral Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988 and is a specialist in navigation and direction. The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the NDA, Khadakvasla, Collège Interarmées de Défense at Paris, France and College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

During his career spanning 32 years, he served as navigating officer of INS Kirpan, Commissioning Navigating Officer of INS Mysore, Direction Officer on INS Viraat and Executive Officer of missile destroyer INS Delhi. 

His sea commands include missile vessel INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and missile destroyer INS Kolkata of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer. Rear Admiral Sobti also served as the Naval Attaché at the Embassy of India, Moscow. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Vatsayan Tarun Sobti Eastern Fleet
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp