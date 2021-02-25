STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC gets award for best digital initiatives

Published: 25th February 2021 08:19 AM

APSRTC buses lined up.

APSRTC buses lined up. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has received Digital Technology Sabha Award, consecutively for the second consecutive time (2020 & 2021) in the category of “Internet of Things”. The Corporation also received the award in 2017. RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur received the award from the RTC House virtually on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he commended the efforts of the IT team of APSRTC for winning the award by adopting the latest technologies to serve the passengers in a better way. Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APSRTC has introduced cashless and paperless ticket travel for the passengers through mobile app, he informed.

“We won this award by competing with many government institutions at national level. The Corporation has been implementing all types of digital payments like UPI,QR code, net banking, credit/debit cards and e-wallet on our mobile app. Seat inventory of APSRTC was made available on all online travel agency portals and Apps like redBus, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, ixigo and AbhiBus,” Thakur said.He said the APSRTC has provided 2,500 ticket booking agent networks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. 

The Corporation has also implemented auto refund facility for all types of cancellations and failed transactions. Android and IoS mobile apps of APSRTC has 40 lakh downloads with 4.5 rating, he explained. 

As part of Digital India programme, APSRTC is mulling a new project (Unified Ticketing Solution) in which passengers can avail all types of services of the Corporation like ticket booking and cancellation, prepone/postponement of journey, avail bus pass, live track buses and send a parcel or courier on a single mobile App. All the above services will be available through digital payments. After the introduction of the new project, the digital transaction share will go up to 50 per cent, Thakur said.

