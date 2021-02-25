CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 in Andhra govt schools from 2021-22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 1 to 10 in a phased manner. “The CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 in government schools will be introduced from the academic year 2021-22. It will be gradually extended to the next classes year-wise. Classes 1 to 10 will come under the CBSE system by 2024,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, at a review meeting on implementation of ‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’ in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the Chief Minister wanted not just standard infrastructure in government schools, but quality standards in curriculum. “For this, he suggested that CBSE syllabus be introduced in the State from the next academic year in a phased manner. Accordingly, CBSE syllabus will be introduced for classes 1 to 7 from 2021-22,’’ he said.

During the review meeting, Jagan directed officials to add English to Telugu dictionary to Vidya Kanuka kit. “The quality of books should be on par with those given in private schools,’’ he said and instructed the officials to provide dictionaries to teachers also.

“All the items to be given under Vidya Kanuka should be of good quality. Similarly, those who opt for laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, should be given devices of high configuration,” he stressed.The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have pucca structures in the State.

“The first phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu works should be completed by the end of March,” he emphasised. Examining the photos of government schools which were revamped under the Nadu Nedu scheme, Jagan said the schools should be more colourful with good designs and interiors.

The scheme should be implemented without compromising on quality, he said, exhorting the officials to work with commitment to realise the set Nadu Nedu targets. For maintenance of toilets in government schools, the officials informed him that 27,000 ayahs were recruited. Training sessions would be conducted for them in the first week of March. Steps are also being taken to supply required materials to keep the toilets clean.

Mapping of education secretaries and volunteers to ensure better attendance of students is underway and it will be completed by March 15, they said. “Anganwadi teachers should be given training and online tests should be conducted for them once in every two months. Anganwadi teachers should upgrade their skills with the help of training sessions,’’ the Chief Minister said.

