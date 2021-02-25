STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 in Andhra govt schools from 2021-22

The State government has decided to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 1 to 10 in a phased manner. 

Published: 25th February 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Primary school Andhra Pradesh students

Image for representation. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus for classes 1 to 10 in a phased manner. “The CBSE syllabus for classes 1 to 7 in government schools will be introduced from the academic year 2021-22. It will be gradually extended to the next classes year-wise. Classes 1 to 10 will come under the CBSE system by 2024,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, at a review meeting on implementation of ‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’ in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the Chief Minister wanted not just standard infrastructure in government schools, but quality standards in curriculum. “For this, he suggested that CBSE syllabus be introduced in the State from the next academic year in a phased manner. Accordingly, CBSE syllabus will be introduced for classes 1 to 7 from 2021-22,’’ he said.

During the review meeting, Jagan directed officials to add English to Telugu dictionary to Vidya Kanuka kit. “The quality of books should be on par with those given in private schools,’’ he said and instructed the officials to provide dictionaries to teachers also.

“All the items to be given under Vidya Kanuka should be of good quality. Similarly, those who opt for laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, should be given devices of high configuration,” he stressed.The Chief Minister directed the officials to construct buildings for 390 schools, which do not have pucca structures in the State. 

“The first phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu works  should be completed by the end of March,” he emphasised. Examining the photos of government schools which were revamped under the Nadu Nedu scheme, Jagan said the schools should be more colourful with good designs and interiors.

The scheme should be implemented without compromising on quality, he said, exhorting the officials to work with commitment to realise the set Nadu Nedu targets.  For maintenance of toilets in government schools, the officials informed him that 27,000 ayahs were recruited. Training sessions would be conducted for them in the first week of March. Steps are also being taken to supply required materials to keep the toilets clean.

Mapping of education secretaries and volunteers to ensure better attendance of students is underway and it will be completed by March 15, they said. “Anganwadi teachers should be given training and online tests should be conducted for them once in every two months. Anganwadi teachers should upgrade their skills with the help of training sessions,’’ the Chief Minister said.

Anganwadi teachers to get training 
The CM said Anganwadi teachers should be given training in teaching and online tests should be conducted for them. The teachers should improve their skills with the help of training sessions, he said

Dictionary in vidya kanuka kit for students
English to Telugu dictionary will be added to Vidya Kanuka kit for the benefit of students. Teachers will also be provided dictionaries. All the items to be given under Vidya Kanuka should be of good quality. Similarly, students who opt for laptops under the Amma Vodi scheme, should be given devices of high configuration. Buildings will be constructed for 390 schools, which do not have pucca structures in the State. The first phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu works should be completed by the end of March. Further changes should be made in the second phase of Nadu Nedu works, the Chief Minister said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE CBSE syllabus Andhra Pradesh schools
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp